India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asian Games Women's Cricket Final: Indian women's cricket will bid for a second straight gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 when it takes on Sri Lanka in the final on Tuesday at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The defending champions brushed aside hosts Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-finals before producing another emphatic performance against Bangladesh in the last four, winning by 114 runs. It will be a repeat of the gold-medal match at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, as well as the Women's Asia Cup final earlier this month, with India winning both contests.

In the bronze-medal match, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh at the same venue. The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will take place on September 22 (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will be held at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will begin at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the information is as per the details provided by the broadcaster)

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