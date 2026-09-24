Iconic Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu ended the country's 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal by clinching silver in the women's 49 kg category. This marked the first Asian Games medal for Chanu, who was also a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to NDTV after her second-place finish, Chanu revealed that winning an Asiad medal had been a dream ever since she turned professional. Having missed out on podium finishes in previous attempts, she knew she had to give it her all.

"It was a dream to win an Asian Games medal. I always tried, but fortune was never on my side. I finished 4th [in 2018] and 9th in 2014, and missed the 2018 Games due to injury, so an Asian Games medal was the only one missing from my collection. I tried very hard this time to win a medal under any conditions-for my team, my country, weightlifting, and myself. When I started out as a weightlifter, my very first dream was to win an Asian Games medal for India. This means so much to me; it feels just like winning an Olympic medal," she said.

Chanu also expressed surprise at the absence of a Chinese contender in the 49 kg category.

"I was surprised that there was no Chinese contender in my event, but it didn't matter to me who was competing and who wasn't-I was purely focusing on my own training."

"I will enjoy this victory, but at the same time, I'll discuss the road ahead with my coach and aim to qualify for the LA Olympics."

"I'm very excited to go home. It's always a pleasure to return home with a medal. I've been away for a long time-I didn't even go home after the Commonwealth Games-so I'm looking forward to spending time with my family, especially my mother."

The Games also offered a unique experience for athletes, with many staying in container apartments and others accommodated on cruise ships. The cruise stay was a highlight for Chanu.

"It was my first time staying on a cruise ship. I never imagined I'd experience that, but overall, it was a wonderful experience. I want to wish the entire Indian contingent the very best. Win medals for the country and make India proud!"

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