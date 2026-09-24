Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ace distance runner Seema for winning a historic medal for India in the women's 10,000m race at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Thursday. Seema ended a 16-year wait for a medal in the women's 10,000m at the Asian Games by securing a bronze medal at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Thursday. Seema clocked 32:50.05 to finish third behind Bahrain's Winfred Yavi, who won gold in 32:39.18, and Japan's Nozomi Tanaka, who claimed silver in 32:41.54.

"Proud of Seema for winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her. Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work," PM Modi was quoted as saying in a post put out by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Wishing her many more successes in the times ahead," the PM was quoted as saying in the post.

Proud of Seema on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games! Congrats to her.



Her determined performance has brought India a medal in this event after many years. A wonderful achievement that reflects endurance, discipline and years of hard work.... — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2026

Seema stayed in contention throughout the race after making an impressive start. She led the field through the opening 2,000m, completing the first 1,000m in 3:18.12 before reaching the 2,000m mark in 6:36.13.

As the pace increased, Seema slipped to fourth but remained within touching distance of the leading runners. With 1,000m remaining, she moved back into third and held her position through the final stages to secure the bronze.

Seema finished 10.87 seconds behind Yavi, while Kazakhstan's Daisy Jepkemei was fourth in 33:03.21, more than 13 seconds behind the Indian.

Her bronze also made Seema only the third Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in the 10,000m. Preeja Sreedharan won gold in 2010, while Kavita Raut claimed silver at the same edition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian men's badminton team and skeet mixed team pair Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal on winning bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Taking to social media, PM Modi hailed Naruka and Parinaaz for their achievement in the skeet mixed team event, highlighting that the medal marked India's first-ever podium finish in the event at the Asian Games.

“Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on winning the Bronze Medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. Their achievement marks India's first-ever medal in this event at the Asian Games. Best wishes to both of them! May this success inspire many more milestones in the times to come,” the PMO posted on X.

Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on winning the Bronze Medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. Their achievement marks India's first-ever medal in this event at the Asian Games. Best wishes to both of them! May this success inspire... pic.twitter.com/uHpl1TTtQ5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2026

The Prime Minister also congratulated India's men's badminton team for winning bronze in the team event.

“Congratulations to our Men's Badminton Team on winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games! This medal reflects their passion and hard work. The entire team displayed great spirit throughout the competition. Best wishes to them for the events ahead,” the PMO posted.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated shooters Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, long-distance runner Seema, and the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team after they secured medals for India at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

“Warm congratulations to Seema Kumari on securing the Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games 2026. Your remarkable performance has ended India's 16-year wait for a medal in this event. This is a memorable milestone in your sporting journey and a moment of immense pride,” President Murmu wrote.

Warm congratulations to Seema Kumari on securing Bronze Medal in the Women's 10,000m at the Asian Games 2026. Your remarkable performance has ended India's 16-year wait for a medal in this event. This is a memorable milestone in your sporting journey, and a moment of immense... — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 24, 2026

My congratulations to M R Poovamma, Vithya Ramraj, Manu T S and Vishal T K on securing the Silver Medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay at the Asian Games 2026. Your commendable performance and teamwork have added another proud achievement to India's athletics journey. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 24, 2026

“My heartiest congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on winning the Bronze Medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. This is India's first-ever medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. The duo displayed excellent teamwork and consistency, adding to India's strong performance in Skeet at the Games. My best wishes to both of you for many more successes in the years ahead,” President Murmu wrote in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi