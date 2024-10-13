After Pakistan's humiliating defeat to England in the first Test at Multan, former skipper Babar Azam has been dropped from the report, a report has confirmed. Babar has been in woeful form over the last few months, across formats. He only scored 30 and 5 across the two innings against England in the first Test, despite the pitch being an absolute belter for batters. Hours after Pakistan's defeat in the Multan Test, the Pakistan Cricket Board constituted a new selection committee, which has reportedly decided to exclude Babar from the second Test squad.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the selection committee, consisting of Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, and Azhar Ali have decided to leave out Babar, Pakistan's former captain, from the squad, owing to his barren run with the bat.

The selection committee reportedly met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as well as the five mentors appointed by the PCB on three-year deals, on Saturday, and finalised the squad.

The development comes despite the fact that Pakistan captain Shan Massood had labelled Babar the team's best batter.

"We want to build a squad mentality. We don't play a lot of Test cricket. Especially as a batter, it is not easy. You have to give a lot of opportunities, and there is no doubt that Babar Azam is Pakistan's best batter. You always have to keep in mind that your best batter is just one game away. We will reflect and see the conditions that will be on offer. We will try to put the best team on the side," Masood had said in the post-match press conference after the first Test.

The selectors traveled to Multan on Saturday to meet with the captain Masood and coach Jason Gillespie. They also held a meeting with the PCB curator Tony Hemming after Multan wicket came in the line of fire over its extremely batting-friendly conditions.

The report claimed that some of the mentors in the PCB-appointed committee were in favour of keeping Babar in the squad, but the majority verdict was against his continuity.