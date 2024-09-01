The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 has provided plenty of thrill and action to cricket lovers over the last few days. However, the match between South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi Strikers became a run-fest, with Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya rewriting history books with their blitzkrieg. The duo put together a massive partnership of 286 runs, taking the feat to the top of the charts in the history of T20 cricket. They also hit a total of 29 sixes between them, while the team total stood at 31 sixes, making it the highest number of maximums recorded in a single innings of a T20 match in history. Badoni was the biggest contributor to the team's tally of sixes, hitting 19 maximums as he went on to break the all-time record of West Indies great, Chris Gayle.

But, that isn't it. The duo of Badoni and Arya broke several records in T20 cricket with their performance against North Delhi Strikers.

Highest Partnership In T20s:

The partnership orchestrated by Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni of 286 runs is the highest ever recorded by any pair in the history of T20 cricket.

Most Sixes In One T20 Innings:

Ayush Badoni broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record as he hit 19 sixes in an innings. Gayle had hit a total of 18 sixes when he scored an unbeaten knock of 146 in the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 campaign.

AYUSH BADONI HAS JUST SCORED 165(55) WITH 19 SIXES pic.twitter.com/3SpihBALNL — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 31, 2024

Most Sixes Hit By A Batter in an Over:

Priyansh Arya matched the record held by India's Yuvraj Singh as he hit 6 sixes in an over in T20 cricket, becoming only the second Indian to do so. Internationally, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran have also hit 6 sixes in a single over.

Advertisement

Most Sixes Hit in a Single T20 Match

A total of 31 sixes were recorded by the South Delhi Superstarz team, taking them past the previous record of 26 sixes held by Nepal.

Second-Highest Total in T20 Cricket History

South Delhi Superstarz's score of 308/5 missed the highest team total in T20 cricket by a whisker, taking the second spot, just behind Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023.

Advertisement