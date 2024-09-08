Australia wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis set records tumbling as he smashed a swashbuckling 103 off just 49 balls against Scotland in the second T20I of the series. Coming in to bat at no. 3, Inglis sent the ball to all parts of the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh to notch up his second T20I ton. However, he notched up two other special achievements as he reached his hundred. For one, he broke his own record, and for the other, he became the first Australian wicket-keeper batter to do so.

Inglis reached his hundred against Scotland in just 43 balls, making it the quickest-ever century by an Australian in T20I cricket. Remarkably, Inglis' first century - against India in November 2023 - was the previous joint-fastest century by an Australian in T20Is. The previous best of a hundred in 47 balls was held by Inglis, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch.

Inglis, however, had more to add to the record books. The 29-year-old slammed the first-ever T20I hundred by a designated Australian wicket-keeper batter. It is important to note that Inglis wasn't the designated wicket-keeper batter when he hit his first hundred against India, as Matthew Wade was the Aussie wicket-keeper in that match.

Preparation for England series

Australia's three-match T20I tour of Scotland is serving as preparation for the upcoming series against England, against whom they will play three T20Is and five ODIs, starting from September 11.

Scotland, who nearly qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 stage ahead of Australia and England, have not been able to give Australia any fight in this series at home.

After chasing down a target of 155 in less than 10 overs in the first T20I, Australia cruised to a 70-run victory in the second. Despite no significant contribution from any other batter, Inglis' whirlwind knock alone was enough to guide Australia to a convincing total of 196.