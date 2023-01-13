Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan at home as she continues to recover from a calf injury. Healy sustained a calf injury during a recent tour of India. Healy, who filled in as Australian captain during Meg Lanning's absence on Australia's tour to India, will remain with the squad for the series as she recovers from her injury.

A statement from Cricket Australia confirmed that The Australian wicketkeeper is expected to be available for the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

Australia earlier this week announced their T20I squad for the Pakistan series as well as the T20 World Cup. Australia named leg-spinner Georgia Wareham in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad after a lengthy injury layoff.

Wareham beat out fellow leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington to a spot in the squad, replacing Nicola Carey in the group that defeated India 4-1 in a T20I series late last year.

Australia will begin its World Cup defence on February 12 against New Zealand, before group games against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts South Africa.

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.

