Sachin Tendulkar is one of the living legends of the game of cricket. The star batter made his debut in 1989 at the age of 16 and retired in 2013 as one of the best batters in the history of cricket. Tendulkar went on to register numerous batting records to his name during his 24-year long international career. Similar was the performance of West Indies' batting legend Brian Lara, who made his debut a year after Tendulkar and retired in 2007.

Former South Africa captain Ali Bacher, who played 12 Test matches for the national side, praised Tendulkar for his batting and personality. He added that Tendulkar was a better player than Lara.

"He (Sachin Tendulkar) is a freak, he's from a different planet. I've seen so many of his great innings but for me, it's all about how he is as a person. Jeez, has he ever had an argument? I don't think so. He's just this greatness, this happiness, personified. You know, the Australians believe Brian Lara was better than him, I say rubbish. I say Brian Lara played before four million people. Man, this bloke had 1.4 billion people. Can you imagine the pressure of this bloke? Don't tell me that," Bacher told Hindustan Times.

Among the several records to his name, Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest scorer in international cricket till date. Tendulkar has registered 100 centuries across all three formats of the game and one can only dream of this record being broken.

The Master Blaster called time on his Test career after registering 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries in the longest format, most by any player.

Advertisement

When one talks about the ODIs, Tendulkar is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 18,426 runs, including 49 tons. Tendulkar had represented the country in six World Cups. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.