Sydney Thunder on Saturday defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by a huge margin of 62 runs in a Big Bash League (BBL) match at the Lavington Oval in Albury. After being put into bat, the Thunder rode on half-centuries from Alex Hales (77) and Ollie Davies (65) to post a huge total of 228/6 in 20 overs. In reply, the Hurricanes could only manage 166, despite Matthew Wade's quickfire knock (67 off 30 balls), with Brendan Doggett putting in a real shift with the ball. Doggett ended the match with figures of 4/35.

He also took a stunning return catch off his own delivery to dismiss Nathan Ellis. The incident happened on the third delivery of the 16th over, when Ellis hammered the ball straight at Doggett, who reacted quickly and somehow managed to pluck the cherry.

The video was shared by BBL on their official Twitter handle, with a caption: "How's the reflexes on Brendan Doggett?! #BBL12".

How's the reflexes on Brendan Doggett?! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/ByNWUMy0GE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2022

Doggett also took the wickets of D'Arcy Short, James Neesham and Joel Paris.

With the win, Sydney Thunder moved to the second spot in the BBL table with eight points.

Perth Scorchers are ahead of the Thunder in the points table, courtesy of a better net run-rate.

Earlier this month, Sydney Thunder entered the cricket record books in the most unwanted fashion on Friday after being bowled out for just 15 in their Big Bash League game against Adelaide Strikers -- the lowest T20 score in history.

Chasing a gettable 140, Thunder's innings lasted just one ball shy of six overs, with five of their players failing to trouble the scorer.



