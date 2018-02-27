Australian Airline Bowls A Googly To Shane Warne, Cricketer Not Impressed

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has had some trouble with Australian airline Qantas in the past and the 48-year-old was again left frustrated with the airline after his golf clubs went missing. Warne took to Twitter to vent out his frustration and wrote, "Very disappointed once AGAIN in #Qantas as I've arrived in Canberra to play a game of golf for charity & my clubs never made the plane ! How can that happen ?". However, instead of receiving sympathy, fans on the social networking platform decided to make light of Warne's predicament.
Very disappointed once AGAIN in #Qantas as I’ve arrived in Canberra to play a game of golf for charity & my clubs never made the plane ! How can that happen ?— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 27, 2018
Fans came up with some hilarious reasons as to why the golf clubs didn't reach their destination.
Pretty easy they just don't put them on— jeddly (@jeddly1) February 27, 2018
Pretty sure not done on purpose old mate .... and I’m positive the pro shop will have a shinny new set for you to try out!! And the charity your playing for .....probably a few people involved in that with a touch more concerning problems #inthebubble— John Cross (@dugongxy) February 27, 2018
They went 'Clubbing' and missed the flight..— Raju Ayyagari (@raj_ayy) February 27, 2018
Take a concrete pill buddy it does happen to us plebs as well— Glenn Kennedy (@Glennk4) February 27, 2018
I nicked them. You can have them back when you make your debut for @Oakley_CC— Bob Lethaby (@Lethaby1967) February 27, 2018
They never thought you'd be golfing. Ur known for ur spins - and not swings!!! #shanewarne #worldclasslegspinner.— Rujul (@rpathak13) February 27, 2018
Haha..Go and find some CLUB and play POKER instead..— A.R.T (@aashu_in) February 27, 2018
Geez mate What a tough life you lead— Camerooney (@CamCameroney) February 27, 2018
In 2012, Warne had posted about his grievances against Qantas on Twitter after his flight home had been cancelled.
"My luck is seriously running out - Qantas just cancelled the flight & no info about how or when we will get back to Melbourne," Warne had tweeted.
However, in a funny turn of events, Warne ended up launching a Twitter tirade at a fake Qantas account that poked fun at him.
"We've left @warne888 stranded in Perth. Melbourne cyclists, it's now safe to ride your streets," posted an account which went by the name of @QantasPR.
"The non-official, official broadcast channel for Australia's national airline," read the description of the fake account but Warne obviously overlooked that small detail and went on a rant.
"I thought you guys were meant to look after Australians, not be sarcastic? You to (sic) often are late, cancel flights & lose luggage," he replied.
"Lots of people were very frustrated at you guys, AGAIN !!!! who tweets for QantasPR - Think your (sic) going to be in trouble tomorrow.
"Actually your lack of sympathy towards all those passengers you left stranded is quite simply staggering SORRY might help everyone."