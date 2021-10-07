The Indian women's cricket team will take on Australia in the first of their three-match T20I series in Carrara on Thursday. After narrowly losing the three-match ODI series 1-2 and dominating the Aussies in the one-off pink-ball Test match, India will be looking to end the tour on a positive note with victory in the T20I series. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had missed the ODI series and the one-off Test, will return to the team after recovering from a thumb injury. Smriti Mandhana has been in great form with the bat, scoring a magnificent century in the Test match, and will look to give India a good start in their innings. Shafali Verma too will be crucial with the bat for India throughout this series. Jemimah Rodrigues will hope to shine during the series while Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey will be among the visitors' bowling hopes.