Aaron Finch-led Australia won the second T20I of the two-match series against West Indies quite comfortably as the hosts registered a comfortable 31-run win at the Gabba, Brisbane to win the series 2-0. Pacer Mitchell Starc came up with the best bowling figures of his T20I career as he finished with a spell of 4-20. Starc went to to dismiss Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Odean Smith.

During his spell, Starc also took a sensational catch of his own bowling to get the better of Kyle Mayers. The video of the catch is now going viral.

HOW?!



Starc scoops up a classic caught and bowled to send Mayers packing! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xMUT394zob — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 7, 2022

On the final delivery of the first over, Starc went for the yorker but the delivery turned out to be a low full toss. Mayers drilled it straight back at him but Starc managed to stay low in his follow through and he went for the catch.

The ball stuck onto his left hand and he came up with a brilliant catch.

Australia, put in to bat, posted a total of 178/7, with Warner hitting 75 off 41 and David smashing 42 off 20 deliveries.

The visitors could only muster 147/8 in response.

Australia, who won the 2021 T20 World Cup beating New Zealand in the final, will begin their title defence in a replay of last year's final in Sydney on October 22.

Before the T20 World Cup, Australia will be playing England in a three-match T20I series, beginning Sunday.