AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Australia will resume play on Day 4 at 475/4 against South Africa in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This comes after the entire third day's play was washed out by rain in Sydney. Usman Khawaja, who is batting unbeaten on 195, said it would be "harsh" if he was denied the chance of claiming his first Test double century by a declaration. Matt Renshaw had joined Khawaja in the middle on Day 2, and is unbeaten on five. Australia are pushing for a series whitewash to seal a place in the World Test Championship final in London in June. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and South Africa from the Sydney Cricket Ground

