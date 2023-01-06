Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Australia will resume play on Day 4 at 475/4 against South Africa in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, Day 4 Live: The entire third day's play was washed out by rain in Sydney.© AFP
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Australia will resume play on Day 4 at 475/4 against South Africa in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This comes after the entire third day's play was washed out by rain in Sydney. Usman Khawaja, who is batting unbeaten on 195, said it would be "harsh" if he was denied the chance of claiming his first Test double century by a declaration. Matt Renshaw had joined Khawaja in the middle on Day 2, and is unbeaten on five. Australia are pushing for a series whitewash to seal a place in the World Test Championship final in London in June. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and South Africa from the Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 04, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
475/4 (131.0)
SA
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.63
% chance to win
AUS 41%
Draw 57%
SA 2%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
195 (368)
Matt Renshaw
5* (11)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
119/1 (28)
Simon Harmer
109/0 (31)
Topics mentioned in this article
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Live Scorecard
The results are in from the umpires and they have called the end of Day 3. STUMPS. Not a single ball was bowled. It was predicted to be that kind of day but the next couple of days promise to give us some action. As it goes by, draw looks like the most possible result but we will let for you to decide. Join us again early on Day 4 at 0430 IST (1100 GMT, the previous day) for all the action. Till then, cheers!
Update - 1020 IST (0450 GMT) - It is still drizzling. Meanwhile, the umpires are out for an inspection. Looks like there will be an update shortly. Stay tuned.
Update - 0952 IST (0422 GMT) - Looks like Tea has been taken. The rain has stopped for now but no movements from the ground staff. Let's hope for some positive updates.
Update - 0845 IST (0315 GMT) - It is raining quite heavily now. The chances of any play look very dim.
Just here to say the situation is particularly the same. It is raining lightly but no signs of improvement.
No respite after the Lunch break as well. It's still pouring and the waiting game continues.
SOME REALLY GOOD NEWS! It has stopped raining and it should take around 30 minutes to get things ready. Early Lunch has been taken and if no more rain, we should have some play so after the break.
We have nothing new to update. The rain continues to fall and we continue to wait. Any kind of play today already seems a doubt. Fingers crossed though.
Well, we did mention that the forecast is not that great and we do not have the best of news to begin with as it is raining here and we might be in for a delayed start.
Welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of yet another Test dominated by the Aussies! Well, one can add rain too as it has played a big part so far. Just the 131 overs bowled in the two days completed and most of those have belonged to the hosts. They have yet again batted themselves into a position from where losing the game becomes almost improbable. Probably the declaration is around the corner, myabe immediately after Usman Khawaja gets to his double ton or after the cross the 500-run mark. South Africa on the other hand, probably have started to think about their batting which has not done so well thus far. Winning the game from here for them is probably out of contention but they would love to put on a better show with the bat and hopefully end this Test in a draw. The rain gods could also help them a little as the forecast isn't great for today. Let us hope the rain stays away though.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Smith fell just after notching his 30th Test hundred. However, Travis Head who has been in form of his life came out with an aggressive approach and in no time scored his fifty. Usman Khawaja though was the architect of their innings. He is scoring centuries for fun lately. Talking about the tourists, they had very less assist from the pitch but even their discipline bowling didn't help against the mighty Aussies. The weather on Day 3 doesn't look good as well. However, we will bring you all the action. Join us at 0430 IST (1130 GMT, the previous day) and earlier for the build up. Till then, cheers!
Update - 1159 IST (0629 GMT) - The rain refuses to stop and that will be STUMPS on Day 2. What a day for Australia. You feel for Usman Khawaja who is stranded on 195. Although Australia haven't declared yet but you feel that this will be probably the end of their innings. He will hope for just one ball on Day 3 to get to the landmark. Let's recap Day 2 though. It was full of runs. Contributions from all the batters except David Warner and Australia are in a commanding position. Usman Khawaja was the mainstay right from the start. He along with Marnus Labuschagne added more than 100 first. The latter fall on the last ball of Day 1 but then Usman Khawaja joined hands with Steven Smith and that put South Africa on the back foot. They really had no answers to their show.
Update - 1135 IST (0605 GMT) - Drinks! South Africa want to change the ball and in the meantime, the drinks have been taken. This session is full of runs, Australia would be looking for another short phase with bat before asking South Africa to see out the final hurdle. Usman Khawaja on the other hand is eyeing 200. Ughhh! The rain has got a bit heavy and the PLAYERS ARE WALKING OFF. The covers are on.
On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
On middle, blocked out.
Outside off, left alone.
This one stays low, outside off. Renshaw shoulders arms.
Outside off, guided to deep point for one.
Length and on off, Usman Khawaja defends.