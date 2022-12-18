Australia captain Pat Cummins on Sunday put on an inspiring performance with the ball as the hosts defeated South Africa inside the first two days in the first Test of the three-match series at the Gabba in Brisbane. Cummins, who had picked up two wickets in the first innings, ended the match figures of 7/77. This was only the second instance that a Test match in Australia ended inside the first two days. Astonishingly, South Africa have been on the receiving end both times, having lost a Test in 1932 by an innings and 72 runs in Melbourne. In 1932, South Africa had managed total of 36 and 45, while Australia only batted once and scored 153.

After Australia had taken a first innings lead of 66 runs, South Africa needed to bat well in their second innings at the Gabba.

However, the green surface and Australia's strong bowling attack applied pressure on the Proteas batter right from the get-go.

Dean Elgar (2), Rassie van der Dussen (0) and Sarel Erwee (3) were all back in the dressing room with only five on the board.

Khaya Zondo and Temba Bavuma (29) tried to put up a fight, with the former remaining unbeaten on 36.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Cummins, who had earlier removed openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee, then tore through South Africa's tail, handing Australia a modest target of 34.

In reply, Australia lost four wickets, but South Africa gave 19 extra-runs.

"Another 60 runs and we would have been in the game. Pretty spicy wicket, bowlers were licking their lips," said South Africa skipper Dean Elgar.

"I don't think we could prepare any better. Conditions weren't in favour for the batters."

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022: World Cup Of Missed Penalties