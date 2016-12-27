Australia vs Pakistan: TV Umpire's Shocker Stuns MCG Crowd

A howler from Richard Illingworth left the MCG crowd stunned initially and then in raptures.

A howler from Richard Illingworth left the MCG crowd stunned initially and then in raptures. © AFP

The second day of the Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan witnessed some great cricketing action. But the highlight of the first session on Tuesday was a howler from TV umpire Richard Illingworth that left the MCG crowd stunned initially and then in raptures. The incident occurred when the Aussies appealed for run out against Azhar Ali when the ball hit stumps at the non-striker's end after deflecting off bowler Jackson Bird's hand.

The third umpire pushed the wrong button to give #Pakistan opener #AzharAli a very nervous moment when on 93. ???? #PAKVSAUS ?? [Vid: Cric Aus] pic.twitter.com/9gqyLKmbdU — AmMaD (@AmmadZahid) December 27, 2016

The replays clearly showed that Azhar Ali was back in the crease, thanks to his diving effort. But Illingworth pressed the wrong button and 'out' flashed on MCG's giant screen.

The on-field umpire, India's Sundaram Ravi, rushed to inform the players that it was a mistake by Illingworth.

The spectators, who were stunned to see the decision, had a good laugh and even booed the umpire in jest.

Azhar, however, kept his focus and went on to get his 12th ton to put Pakistan in a solid position.