Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: Australia are all set to face Pakistan in the third T20I of the three-match series on Monday in Hobart. The hosts have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, Pakistan will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch a consolation victory. Earlier on Saturday, speedster Spencer Johnson took 5-26 to propel Australia to a tense 13-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I. Set just 148 to win after Haris Rauf claimed 4-22 to keep the hosts in check, Pakistan were all out for 134 in the final over despite a lively 52 from Usman Khan.

Australia secured a vital breakthrough by removing Babar Azam (3) off Xavier Bartlett in the second over and Pakistan's woes deepened when Johnson accounted for Sahibzada Farhan (5).

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place on Monday, November 18 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be held?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be held at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

