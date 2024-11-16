AUS vs PAK Highlights 2nd T20I: Led by pacer Spencer Johnson's five-wicket haul, Australia put in a spectacular bowling peformance to bundle out Pakistan for only 134, defending 147. This meant that Australia wrap up the T20I series win, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match to go. Johnson took five of the first six wickets, finishing with match figures of 5/26. Apart from a half-century by Usman Khan (52 off 38), Pakistan showed little to no resistance with the bat. Earlier, opener Matthew Short had top-scored with 32 for Australia, while Haris Rauf scalped four wickets. This is Mohammad Rizwan's first series defeat as Pakistan's new white ball captain. (Scorecard)