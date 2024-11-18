Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan stand-in skipper Agha Salman won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the third and final T20I on Monday.
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates© AFP
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan stand-in skipper Agha Salman won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the third and final T20I on Monday. Australia have already clinched the three-match series with 2-0 lead. 21-year-old Jehandad Khan has earned his debut cap for Pakistan. Despite losing the series, Pakistan will play to bow out on a high. Earlier on Saturday, led by pacer Spencer Johnson's five-wicket haul, Australia put in a spectacular bowling performance to bundle out Pakistan for only 134, defending 147. (Live Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Nov 18, 2024
Play In Progress
AUS
PAK
13/0 (1.1)
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 11.14
Batsman
Sahibzada Farhan
5* (4)
Babar Azam
8 (3)
Bowler
Xavier Bartlett
10/0 (1)
Spencer Johnson
3/0 (0.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I, Live Updates
2 runs.
1 run.
FOUR! Great way to get off the blocks! On the pads, on a fuller length again, Babar Azam wrists it off his pads behind square on the leg side and gets a boundary.
Great running to get off the mark! On a fuller length again, in middle and leg, Sahibzada Farhan flicks it to the right of mid on and Tim David fails to make a stop despite diving to that side. The batters are quick to collect three handy runs off it. Pakistan are underway!
Charges in from over the wicket and goes full, at the stumps, Sahibzada Farhan covers the line and flicks it off his pads, straight to mid on.
All in readiness for the game to begin! Scenes from earlier show Jahandad Khan being presented his maiden T20I cap by Shaheen Afridi. The umpires have made their way out to the middle and the Australian players can be seen jogging onto the field of play as well. It will be the new pairing of Babar Azam and Sahibzada Farhan to open the innings for Pakistan. Xavier Bartlett has the new ball in hand and is ready to steam in. Let's play...
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (In for Mohammad Rizwan) (WK), Usman Khan, Salman Agha (C), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan (On debut and in for Naseem Shah), Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Australia (Unchanged XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (C/WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.
TOSS - Pakistan win the toss and will BAT first.
Australia, meanwhile, have been solid but know they haven’t quite hit the lofty standards they set for themselves. This final game offers them the perfect chance to close out the series on a high and deliver the kind of dominant performance their fans expect, all without any added pressure. Jake Fraser-McGurk has shown glimpses of promise with strong starts but has yet to convert them into significant scores, something he’ll be determined to correct today. While the middle order has shown signs of shakiness, more consistency and firepower are anticipated from the entire batting lineup. On the bowling front, the pacers have been impressive, consistently making their mark, and will be keen to wrap things up emphatically and secure a 3-0 series sweep. An exciting final contest is on the horizon, so stay tuned as the toss and updates unfold shortly!