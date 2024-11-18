Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan stand-in skipper Agha Salman won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the third and final T20I on Monday. Australia have already clinched the three-match series with 2-0 lead. 21-year-old Jehandad Khan has earned his debut cap for Pakistan. Despite losing the series, Pakistan will play to bow out on a high. Earlier on Saturday, led by pacer Spencer Johnson's five-wicket haul, Australia put in a spectacular bowling performance to bundle out Pakistan for only 134, defending 147. (Live Scorecard)