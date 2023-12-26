Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Australia will aim for a series-clinching victory as they take on Pakistan in the second Test of the three-match series at Melbourne Cricket Ground. On the other hand, Pakistan aim to bounce back and keep the series alive. The hosts won the first game by 360 runs to take a lead of 1-0 in the series. In that contest, Pakistan pacers faced a lot of flak for their lack of pace. (Live Scorecard)