Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Australia will aim for a series-clinching victory as they take on Pakistan in the second Test
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Australia aim for a dominating start.© AFP
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Australia will aim for a series-clinching victory as they take on Pakistan in the second Test of the three-match series at Melbourne Cricket Ground. On the other hand, Pakistan aim to bounce back and keep the series alive. The hosts won the first game by 360 runs to take a lead of 1-0 in the series. In that contest, Pakistan pacers faced a lot of flak for their lack of pace. (Live Scorecard)
AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates
After the Christmas carnival, the cricketing action comes back again following a brief break. It’s that time of the year again – The Boxing Day Test! Get ready for a cricketing bonanza down under as Australia take on Pakistan at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in a battle that promises a pure cricketing drama in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy’s 2nd Test. Australia is riding high on confidence after a blockbuster first Test. David Warner's bat roared and accumulated the 26th ton of his career scoring an unbothered 164 in the first innings. The local boy of Perth, 'The Bison' Mitchell Marsh, rightfully earned the Player of the Match honours for his valuable contributions of 90 and 63 with the bat in both innings with Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith getting in the grooves too. For Pakistan, Aamer Jamal, the debutant, shined from their bowling arsenal, but Shaheen and the others struggled to find rhythm. Imam-ul-Haq was the only half-centurion in their batting line-up, and the rest, including Babar Azam, grappled against the formidable Australian bowling brigade. It was all an Aussie domination, to say the least as they outplayed the visitors. They struggled badly against the Australian spin chief Nathan Lyon who breached the 500-wicket feat by picking 7 wickets in the match. This accomplishment elevated him to elite status, joining the ranks of Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the third Australian to achieve this feat. His partners Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood too, chipped in with timely crucial wickets. They bundled the visitors on a paltry 89 runs in the second innings and registered a momentous win by 360 runs. Can they keep the adrenaline pumping in the Boxing Day Test, or will Pakistan turn the tide and disrupt the winning streak of Australia at the G? Can Pakistan navigate through Lyon's den, or will the Aussies tighten their grip further? Too many questions looming! The historic MCG is set to witness a showdown of epic proportions as these cricketing troops go toe-to-toe!