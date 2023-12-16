Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Australia In Cruise Control As Pakistan Go Five Down
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Australia are in complete control of the proceedings on Day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Perth
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Pakistan aim to bounce back against Australia.© AFP
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Australia are in complete control of the proceedings on Day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Imam-ul-Haq fought a lone battle for the visitors, before departing on a score of 62. Pakistan will be needing a solid partnership from the duo to bounce back against Australia. The side trailed Australia by 355 runs at Stumps on Day 2. Australian spin king Nathan Lyon moved to within three wickets of joining the elite 500 club Friday as Pakistan dug deep to stay in touch. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023, Dec 14, 2023
Day 3 | Lunch
AUS
487
PAK
203/6 (78.0)
Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.60
Batsman
Saud Shakeel
12* (16)
Agha Salman
4 (9)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
45/2 (19)
Nathan Lyon
48/2 (19)
AUS vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates
On the other hand, Pakistan will be pretty disappointed with how it all panned out in the second hour of play as they lost their last 3 wickets for just 15 runs. The visitors lost Khurram Shahzad early on Day 3 but the nightwatchman did what was asked of him to see off the tricky phase late on Day 2. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam then got together to see off the early movement on offer and put on a decent stand to take the innings forward. Imam notched up his fifty and Babar was looking solid as well until a tentative prod led to his downfall. Imam followed suit as he ran out of patience before Sarfaraz Ahmed was undone by a searing delivery from Mitchell Starc. Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel did well to ensure that there were no more hiccups before the Lunch break. With the tail to follow and Pakistan currently trailing by 284 runs, a lot will rest on the shoulders of these two batters if they are to avoid the follow-on. Join us back at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) for the post-Lunch session on Day 3.
After Pakistan took the honours in the first hour, Australia came roaring back and they will be the happier side at the Lunch interval! Australia were patient throughout the first session and have 4 wickets to show for their efforts. The hosts were disciplined with their lines and lengths right from the start and bowled fuller than they did on Day 2. Pat Cummins struck in the first over on Day 3 but then they were stalled by a gritty stand between Imam and Babar. The move to bring local boy Mitchell Marsh into the attack worked wonders for them as he got rid of Babar before Nathan Lyon foxed Imam to make him his 498th Test victim. Mitchell Starc joined in on the fun as well to put Pakistan in more trouble. With not much batting left to come and the second new ball only 2 overs away, Australia would want to wrap up the innings as quickly as possible in the second session.
Another full delivery but down the leg again, Agha Salman leaves it alone again. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 3!
On a length and on off, Agha Salman steers it towards point.
FOUR! Easy pickings! This is pitched up but down the leg side, Agha Salman glances it towards the fine leg fence with ease for a boundary and gets off the mark.
Very full but way outside off, angling away, Agha Salman lets it go to the keeper.
Overpitched and around leg, Saud Shakeel times his flick nicely through square leg where the ball slows down right before the fence as the fielder in the deep mops it up. Three runs taken.
Fuller in length but down the leg side, Saud Shakeel makes an easy leave.
Slows it up a bit, full and around off, Agha Salman knocks it down the pitch.
Quicker, full and on middle, Agha Salman turns it to the leg side.
Flatter, full and on middle, Agha Salman defends it on the front foot.
Flighted, full and on middle, Saud Shakeel tucks it wide of mid on for a single.
Floated, full and on middle, Saud Shakeel blocks it back to the bowler.
Tossed up, full and on leg. Saud Shakeel prods forward to defend but gets an inside edge which flies well past short leg.
On a length and on middle, Agha Salman pats it down to short leg.
This is on a hard length and around leg, Agha Salman misses his glance.
Agha Salman is the new man in for Pakistan.
OUT! BOWLED'EM! That is trademark Mitchell Starc! An absolute beauty from him as he gets rid of Sarfaraz Ahmed who fails to make much impact. Starc serves this one very full and around middle, shaping in sharply with pace, Sarfaraz Ahmed gets stuck in his crease as he looks to play at it but misses it completely as the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. Pakistan six down now and in trouble!
Short of a length and on off, Sarfaraz Ahmed dabs it towards backward point.
Goes a bit fuller and on leg, Sarfaraz Ahmed clips it through square leg for a couple of runs.