Australia pacer James Pattinson took a screamer of a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Todd Astle in the third Test in Sydney. Pattinson was standing at mid-on with Nathan Lyon bowling to the New Zealand all-rounder. Lyon tossed the ball up outside off and Astle - batting on 17 off 18 deliveries - went for the slog-sweep. But Astle mistimed his shot and ended up top edging it towards midwicket. Pattinson put in a sprint to his right, covering a good amount of ground before taking a brilliant catch diving forward to send Astle packing.

Watch Pattinson's screamer here:

Australia cleaned up the rest of New Zealand's batting lineup in the next two overs to claim a 3-0 series sweep.

Nathan Lyon, who himself took a blinder of a catch at point to remove opener Tom Blundell, finished with his second 5-wicket haul of the match.

Australia had scored 454 in their first innings, powered by Marnus Labuschagne's maiden Test double-century. Despite debutant Glenn Phillips' fighting fifty, a Lyon-inspired Australia skittled them out for 256.

David Warner then bagged his 24th Test century as Australia declared for 217/2. Lyon and Mitchell Starc took away any hopes New Zealand had of a positive result, as the visitors fell for a meek 136.

The win secured a perfect home summer for Australia, who won all the five Tests they played.

The Test in Sydney was played against the backdrop of one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons with at least 24 people losing their lives in blazes raging across the country, including on the outskirts of Sydney.

