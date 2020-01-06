 
Australia Thrash New Zealand In Sydney To Sweep Test Series

Updated: 06 January 2020 12:47 IST

Nathan Lyon took five for 50 in the 2nd innings to finish with 10 wickets for the match as Australia crushed New Zealand by 279 in the third and final Test.

Australia thrashed New Zealand in the 3rd Test to clean sweep the three-match series. © AFP

Australia crushed New Zealand by 279 runs in Sydney on Monday to sweep their three-Test series.

Nathan Lyon took five for 50 to finish with 10 wickets for the match as the Black Caps were routed for 136.

Australia finished their home summer season with five massive Test victories over Pakistan and New Zealand.

