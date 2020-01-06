Australia thrashed New Zealand in the 3rd Test to clean sweep the three-match series. © AFP
Australia crushed New Zealand by 279 runs in Sydney on Monday to sweep their three-Test series.
Nathan Lyon took five for 50 to finish with 10 wickets for the match as the Black Caps were routed for 136.
Australia finished their home summer season with five massive Test victories over Pakistan and New Zealand.
