India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement, Live Streaming: The BCCI selection committee is all set to announce India's squads for the T20 World Cup 2026 and the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand on Saturday. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav will address the media at 1:30 PM in Mumbai. The BCCI will have the liberty to replace any of the named 15 players until the start of the T20 World Cup on February 7. For the record, during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, Varun Chakravarthy replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal after slow tracks in Dubai were taken into consideration.

