The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulated Jay Shah for winning the 'Transformational Leader of the Year' award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025. The current ICC chairman played a massive role in Indian cricket during his tenure as BCCI secretary from 2019 to 2024. During that period, Indian cricket witnessed several transformative steps, including the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL), the introduction of pay parity between men's and women's cricketers, record-breaking media rights deals for the IPL, and a major boost for domestic cricket.

"A momentous evening for Indian cricket at the #NDTVIndianOfTheYear 2025! Heartiest congratulations to @JayShah on being named 'Transformational Leader of the Year.' From pioneering pay parity to the growth of the @wplt20, your vision continues to propel the game globally," BCCI posted on X.

"Congratulations to our chairman @JayShah on winning the 'Transformational Leader of the Year' award! It was a year in which he led the @ICC in delivering a groundbreaking Women's World Cup that will inspire a new generation of girls to take up sport," ICC posted.

Jay Shah dedicated the award to India's women's cricket team and said the Women's World Cup-winning players have inspired him and women across India.

"I took over the BCCI in 2019. I wanted to implement pay parity then. But Covid hit, and our focus was to restart the IPL and show the world. In 2022, when I was re-elected, I told the apex council that the injustice to women players would now stop. We launched the WPL, increased domestic cricketers' fees. Through WPL-sponsorship, media rights, and teams-we raised more than Rs 6,000 crore, thanks to these girls. Congratulations for that! Earlier in ODIs, women cricketers used to get Rs 1 lakh; now they get Rs 6 lakh. In T20Is, they used to get Rs 1 lakh; now they get Rs 3 lakh. In Tests, it has increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh," he said.