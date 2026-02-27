India face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal clash on Sunday with the winner qualifying for the T20 World Cup semifinals. Both India and West Indies have 2 points after playing 2 Super 8 matches and both of their qualification dreams come down to the clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While India lost their match against South Africa but bounced back with a big win over Zimbabwe, West Indies started the Super 8 stage with a dominant win over Zimbabwe before tasting defeat at the hands of the Proteas.

When it comes to the semifinal scenarios, the equation is quite simple. The winner of the match between India and West Indies will reach the semifinal along with South Africa from the group. However, things get a bit complicated if the crucial encounter is washed out or abandoned.

In that case, West Indies will reach the semifinal by virtue of having a better Net Run Rate (NRR). While India's NRR is -0.100, West Indies have a superior NRR of +1.791.

While the result of the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will have little impact on the qualification scenarios, all three sides - West Indies, India and South Africa - have the chance to finish top of the group. The group toppers will take on the second placed team of the other group in the semis.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma backed India to stick to their aggressive template in the ongoing T20 World Cup even if they lose early wickets, saying it instils fear in opposition bowlers.

Indian batters fired in unison to post an imposing 256 for four against Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 match here on Thursday, and the strong performance culminated in the home side registering a 72-run victory.

“We are just looking for this. We are just looking as an individual…I would not say as an individual - we are looking for the runs (as a team). We also discussed that whatever the situation is if we got out in power play like three or four wickets, we bat with the same rhythm,” Tilak said in the post-match press conference.