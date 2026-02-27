Indian cricket team all-rounder Shivam Dube received a brutal verdict even after his team registered an easy win over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash on Thursday. India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs but Dube ended up conceding 46 runs in 2 overs. To make matters worse, he also bowled four wides and a no-ball due to his delivery landing outside the pitch. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not impressed with his performance and said that these performances in the future can mean that India are not in a good position. He also pointed out that if the matches was not virtually over for Zimbabwe, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav would not have asked Dube to bowl those overs.

“The sixth bowling option has gone for 46 in two overs. If it were another game, I am not sure he (Dube) bowls those two overs. The skipper knew he was through in terms of the win and just gave him a couple of overs. So I won't read too much into that, and the rest of the bowling was pretty good. But the way he's bowling, if he bowls again, it means India are struggling,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"They came out with the intention to bowl Zimbabwe out for below 108. But once that didn't happen, you could see the intensity was lost. But it's been a great day for India, and they are back in the race to win the World Cup. I still believe they are the best T20 team in the world," he added.

Coming to the match, Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya struck blazing half-centuries as India thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their must-win Super 8 match to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Abhishek smashed a brisk 30-ball 55 to provide early momentum, adding 48 runs for the opening wicket with Sanju Samson (24) after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) chipped in with quickfire contributions before Pandya hammered an unbeaten 23-ball 50 at the death to power India to 256 for four, the highest total of this edition.

Tilak Varma contributed 44 not out from 14 balls as he and Pandya put on an unbroken 84-run stand off just 31 deliveries.

In reply, Brian Bennett top-scored with an unbeaten 97, but Zimbabwe were restricted to 184 for six in their 20 overs.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of three for 24.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava (1/62), Blessing Muzarabani (1/43), Tinotenda Maposa (1/40) and skipper Sikandar Raza (1/29) were among the wickets but struggled to stem India's attacking onslaught.

