On a night when India needed calm heads and clear thinking, Arshdeep Singh offered both - with disarming honesty. A few days after a bruising defeat to South Africa had triggered the usual noise around this team, India responded the only way they know how: by going back to what has worked for them. The batting flowed, the bowlers squeezed, and the result felt emphatic. Through it all, Arshdeep's words reflected a dressing room that never quite lost its balance. "The belief is always there and the process has been there as well," he said. "We have been doing well for the past couple of years. So even after a blip or a defeat the belief of the group was there. And we knew we just have to come and follow our processes and the result will come our way."

Arshdeep seems at ease with where his game stands. He picked 3/24 on the night in Chepauk. "I'm enjoying my rhythm right now and just trying to keep things simple and enjoy as well," he said. Then came the line that sums him up best: "Some days are good, some days are shit, so just making peace with it and enjoying."

For a fast bowler who regularly handles the hardest overs - new ball, death, high-scoring chases - that acceptance is vital. His focus, stripped of jargon, is refreshingly basic. "Trying to control the urge of bowling bad balls."

In T20 cricket, that might be the most honest answer possible.

The surface in Chennai offered the batters more freedom, and India cashed in. Arshdeep had no complaints. "As long as our batsmen are enjoying batting in that wicket, we are more than happy. Even if we get a run, there is no problem," he said. "As long as they get that freedom from the wickets and they can make runs freely, we are more than happy to do the dirty job. And that's it. Enjoy the batting of the batters and defend in the last."

It is a role he relishes - doing the unseen work while others light up the scoreboard.

With dew likely to be a factor in upcoming games, he kept his thinking practical. "You can't do anything about the things that are not in your hands. The main focus is that when you get the ball, if you execute your delivery well, it should not make a big difference with dew."

Keep the seam upright. Keep the belief intact. And accept that in this format, as Arshdeep put it, some days are good - and some days are not.