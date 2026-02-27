Indian cricket team all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled a bizarre no-ball that left fans fuming during the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The incident took place during the 15th over of the Zimbabwe innings when Dube's tactic of bowling wide outside off-stump to Brian Bennett proved to be costly. Bennett took Dube to the cleaners and as a result, the bowler decided to continue bowling outside the off-stump - a strategy that led to three wides. However, the next delivery was so wide that it pitched outside the pitch and the on-field umpire instantly signalled no-ball. For a delivery to be deemed legal, it needs to be inside the line of the pitch but this delivery bounced directly on the grass.

Shivam Dube bowled outside the pitch and it was a no ball#INDvZIM pic.twitter.com/q3WiDQIR4f — Keshav Roy (@KeshavRoy7101) February 27, 2026

According to Law 21.7 of the MCC Laws of The Game - "The umpire shall call and signal No ball if a ball which he/she considers to have been delivered, without having previously touched bat or person of the striker, - bounces more than once or rolls along the ground before it reaches the popping crease or - pitches wholly or partially off the pitch as defined in Law 6.1 (Area of pitch) before it reaches the line of the striker's wicket. When a non-turf pitch is being used, this will apply to any ball that wholly or partially pitches off the artificial surface."

New "No Ball" introduced by Shivam Dube against Zimbabwe..#INDvsZIMpic.twitter.com/mF9Ilhs90n — Yola Cricket | Cricket moments & updates instantly (@Yolacricket) February 26, 2026

The no-ball left fans unimpressed as they expressed their opinions on social media.

Coming to the match, Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya struck blazing half-centuries while Arshdeep Singh claimed 3-24 as defending champions India secured a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in their Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The result meant Zimbabwe are eliminated from the competition while confirming South Africa's place in the semifinals. The big win in Chennai puts India's campaign firmly back on track after an earlier 76-run stumble against South Africa, but it makes their clash against fellow two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1 a virtual knockout clash.

(With agency inputs)