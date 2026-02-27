Tilak Varma responded to pre-match speculation about his place in the XI with an unbeaten 44 in India's 256-run surge against Zimbabwe in Chennai, making a strong case to retain his spot ahead of the knockout clash against West Indies. There had been discussion before the game about whether India would leave Tilak out and bring in Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen the bowling. Instead, the team backed the left-hander — and he delivered in a must-win fixture. Walking in around the 10th over, Tilak provided stability through the middle overs and accelerated when required, finishing not out as India posted the highest total of the tournament. Speaking after the match, Tilak said the team's approach had been decided before they stepped onto the field.

“Before the game, we spoke about our brand of cricket,” he said. “We watched how we've played over the last year. That gave everyone confidence. The message was simple — smile, enjoy, and go all out.”

He described the surface as a good one but pointed out that it remained consistent across both innings, citing the way Zimbabwe's batters approached the chase.

“To be honest, it was a very good wicket,” he said. “But in the second innings also, you can see the way Bennett and Raza played. The wicket was even better than the first innings.”

Tilak's innings came at a critical phase, with India looking to maintain tempo after a strong start. Asked about entering in the middle overs, he said he was comfortable adapting to whatever the team required.

“Whatever the team needs, I am up for it,” Tilak said. “I have done the same role for the last four years in the IPL and also for India in a few games. According to the situation, I can adjust. I was just waiting for one innings. The right time has come.”

India's aggressive approach was evident throughout the innings. Tilak revealed that the team had discussed maintaining intent even in the event of early wickets.

“We discussed that even if we lose three or four wickets in the powerplay, we will back the same rhythm,” he said. “We want to show the bowlers that we are ready to hit every ball.”

He credited the openers for setting the tone, saying early momentum allowed the middle order to play with freedom.

“When the openers give a good start, that confidence follows to number three, four and five,” he said. “Sanju started brilliantly and everyone followed.”

Tilak also acknowledged a mental shift within the group. Instead of consolidating after a wicket, the emphasis was on continuing to apply pressure.

“If the next ball is in range, we will hit,” he said. “In my mind, if it's in my zone, I'm hitting it for six.”

With a quarterfinal against West Indies next in Kolkata, Tilak said the team would retain the same intent but remain adaptable to conditions.

“We want to play fearless cricket — the brand we have played since last year,” he said. “The same intent we want to keep in the next game and through the tournament. If the wicket is not good, we will adjust, but the intensity will stay.”

He added that the team was not focused on chasing another 250-plus total.

“We are not thinking about scoring more than 250,” he said. “But if the team is permitting and we get a good start, of course we will go for it.”

India head into the knockout stage with renewed confidence after their most complete batting display of the competition — and with Tilak having answered the questions surrounding his place in the side.