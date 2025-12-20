Indian cricket team star batter Shubman Gill was not included in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Gill, who has not enjoyed a great run of form in the recent past, was removed from the squad and all-rounder Axar Patel was appointed vice-captain. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the reason behind not including Gill in the squad and hinted that Sanju Samson will open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. "Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed the last World Cup too," Agarkar said at the press conference.

"You are looking at combinations. If your keeper was going to bat, he would bat at the top of the order. Shubman is unfortunate to miss out. Someone has to miss out when you pick 15," he added.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav also said that team combination played a major role behind Gill's exclusion and added that they wanted a wicket-keeper to bat the top for the competition.

"It's not about Gill's form. We wanted to have a keeper at the top," Suryakumar explained.

Apart from Gill, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma misses out as Ishan Kishan makes a stunning return to the team, following his explosive form leading Jharkhand to a recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win. Meanwhie, Rinku Singh also makes his return to the T20I team after missing out on the 3-1 series win in South Africa.

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, to be held from February 7 to March 8, will have 40 group matches scheduled to be played till February 20. Top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super Eights starting on February 21.

India and Sri Lanka are hosting the Men's T20 World Cup for the second time. Sri Lanka were the hosts of the 2012 edition, while India last hosted the competition in 2016. After the completion of the three-match ODI series, India will play five T20Is against New Zealand, starting on January 21 in Nagpur, followed by games in Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

In the Men's T20 World Cup, defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The Men in Blue will be aiming to become the first team to successfully defend the Men's T20 World Cup title, the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, and the first team to clinch the T20 world title for a third time.

India will open its Cup campaign against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, before facing Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12.

India's marquee clash against Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, before the side plays their final league stage game against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18.

