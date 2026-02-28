On the last day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final match, Qamran Iqbal held the forte scoring a century to guide Jammu and Kashmir towards a maiden Ranji title. He smashed 160 off 266 balls, staying unbeaten as J&K defeated Karnataka. Qamran Iqbal, 2001-born lad has steadily emerged as one of the J&K's most dependable young batsmen. A product of the region's age-group structure, he progressed swiftly through junior cricket before earning recognition at the national youth level, representing India Under-19 in 2018 and 2019. Those early exposures hardened his temperament and refined a technique already regarded as one of the most compact among his peers.

Qamran made his First-Class debut in the 2018-19 season of the Ranji Trophy and has since established himself as a mainstay at the top of Jammu & Kashmir's batting order across formats, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In First-Class cricket, he has scored 747 runs in 14 matches at an average of 31.12, including an unbeaten 133 and six half-centuries, underlining his red-ball credentials. In List A cricket, he has amassed 663 runs in 20 matches at 36.83, including a century (116) and six fifties, demonstrating consistency in the 50-over format. In T20s, he has compiled 617 runs in 25 matches at a strike rate of 121.93, with three half-centuries, reflecting his ability to adapt to the shortest format.

His defining breakthrough came in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy Elite Group clash against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing 179, Qamran produced a commanding unbeaten 133 off 147 balls, striking 20 fours and 3 sixes to script Jammu & Kashmir's first-ever outright victory over Delhi.

The innings was not just a personal milestone but it was symbolic of a team shedding past limitations and competing head-on with established sides.

A right-handed opener, Qamran's strength lies in balance and discipline. He plays late, leaves well outside off stump, and builds innings methodically. Yet he is not confined to attritional cricket; when required, he accelerates smartly, rotating strike and capitalising on loose deliveries.

His calmness under pressure has quickly become a defining trait - a quality that has repeatedly surfaced in high-stakes matches.

If his century against Delhi announced his arrival, his performance in today's Ranji Trophy final has reinforced it. Batting under the weight of expectation on the biggest stage of domestic cricket, Qamran stood tall with an unbeaten 94, anchoring the innings with composure and authority on the penultimate day.

The knock, crafted with patience and controlled stroke play, once again underlined his temperament for big occasions. Falling just short of another three-figure mark, he nevertheless ensured Jammu & Kashmir remained firmly in contest during the summit clash.

Still in his early twenties, Qamran is no longer merely a promising prospect; he is becoming the backbone of Jammu & Kashmir's batting line-up. With a maiden First-Class century against Delhi and now a defining unbeaten 94 in a Ranji Trophy final, he has shown he belongs on the big stage.

If this trajectory continues, the conversation around his future will shift from potential to inevitability.