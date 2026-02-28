Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra on Saturday struggled for words after guiding his side to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling it the "biggest" moment of his life. Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in the history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against Karnataka ended in a draw. "I can't explain to be honest, I have no words. At this time, it is the biggest thing in my life. This will be the biggest gratitude I will have in my life before I go away from this world,” Dogra said after the triumph.

"To be honest, I have been lucky to be with JKCA, the guys have been phenomenal, they have been excellent, it is not about the (playing) eleven, it is (about the) 14-15 guys, they are tremendous, they have been putting their hands up and they have been keen to win the matches. From the beginning, they were 100 per cent sure that we going to win this Ranji Trophy.” Having secured a massive 291-run lead on Friday, J&K had tightened their grip on the contest on the fifth and final day with another commanding batting display, led by Qamran Iqbal.

Drafted into the playing eleven at the last minute, Iqbal responded with a match-defining unbeaten 160 to emerge as one of the architects of J&K's historic Ranji Trophy triumph.

Iqbal, who was not part of the original plans for the final, was flown in after veteran opener Shubham Khajuria was ruled out with an injury on the eve of the match.

He made the opportunity count in emphatic fashion, anchoring the second innings as J&K batted Karnataka out of the contest.

"I'm feeling good. This is the first time our state has won a tournament. It's (due to) all the effort of the coaches, the boys and the administrators at JKCA. So, congrats to JKCA,” Iqbal said after the win.

Recalling the sudden call-up, the 24-year-old added: “I was a bit injured. I was at home when I got a call at 3:00 in the morning. I caught a flight in the evening. Then I came here at 8:00 in the morning. So, it was fine.” Iqbal had last played in early January against Saurashtra but insisted he stayed ready despite being out of the side.

“I was preparing. I was practicing and playing matches so I was prepared.” After managing just six runs in the first innings, he returned with a composed knock under pressure, blending caution with assurance.

“It was both confidence and a tactic. It was a new ball. It was Day 1. So, it was both,” he said of his approach.

While celebrating the title, Iqbal also acknowledged Karnataka's effort.

“They have a very good team. They played well. So, congrats to JKCA.” Iqbal and Sahil Lotra completed well-crafted hundreds en route to a match-wining 197-run unbeaten stand as J&K swelled their overall lead to 633 runs.

Iqbal credited the administrators, coaching staff and senior players for laying the foundation of the triumph.

"First of all, I will start with JKC administrators. Before Mr. Mithun, there was Anil Gupta sir, and there is Mr. Majid too. We had a lot of preparation in pre-season. We were sent out to play matches. We played (the) Buchi Babu (Invitational Tournament); we played (almost) everything." Crediting coach Ajay Sharma, Iqbal said: "He is so focused for the team. He takes everything very seriously. He doesn't take it lightly so this is the result.

"And then there are senior players in the team... they kept the atmosphere good. Aqqi (Auqib Nabi) also bowled exceptionally well. Everyone contributed (and) everyone played a good role.” Looking ahead, the opener kept his ambitions measured.

"Nothing much. (The) match-to-match focus is on. We won today, it will be a celebration. Let's see what happens in the future."

