 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Meet Steve Smith's Batting "Clone" From New Zealand. Watch Video

Updated: 05 January 2020 13:09 IST

After Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith may have another "clone" in New Zealand debutant Glenn Phillips.

Meet Steve Smith
Glenn Phillips' stance and shuffle across the stumps is eerily similar to Steve Smith. © Twitter

Steve Smith has built a reputation for being a prolific run-getter but it's not just his appetite for runs that sets him apart. He has a unique batting style, very different from most batsmen, and a very amusing "leave" as well. After Steve Smith's teammate Marnus Labuschagne, another player has emerged as a "clone" of the Australian batsman. Glenn Phillips, making his debut for New Zealand in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, has drawn comparisons with Smith for his batting stance and the manner in which he shuffles across the stumps before meeting the ball.

Watch the video of the two batsmen's eerie similarity here:

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne had earlier built a reputation of being a carbon-copy of Steve Smith, and not just because he is scoring tons of runs. Labuschagne's batting style and mannerisms - even the way he leaves the ball - are eerily similar to Smith, leading to several comparisons between the two.

With Glenn Phillips also employing a similar style, we may see more young batsmen adopt Smith's technique.

Phillips impressed with the bat on his Test debut. After Australia scored a daunting 454 in the first innings, New Zealand were off to a solid start before a quick couple of wickets had them pegged down at 117/3.

Phillips then came in to bat and even as wickets continued to fall around him, the debutant played a solid knock of 52 off 115 deliveries before Pat Cummins castled him.

New Zealand were bowled out for 251 and Australia came in to bat again, making 40 runs without any wickets lost at the end of Day 3.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Glenn Phillips Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Glenn Phillips made his New Zealand debut in the third Test vs Australia
  • Phillips made a fighting 52 off 115 balls in his first innings
  • His stance and shuffle across stumps have drawn comparisons with Smith
Related Articles
1st T20I: New Zealand Beat West Indies By 47 Runs
1st T20I: New Zealand Beat West Indies By 47 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.