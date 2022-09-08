Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: New Zealand Strike Early, Australia Lose Aaron Finch, David Warner
AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI Live: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Australia.
AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand made early inroads in the second ODI against Australia as Matt Henry removed openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. While Australia skipper Finch fell for a duck in the second over, Warner was out for 5. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl as they look to level the series. Australia replaced one of their heroes from the last match, Cameron Green, with pacer Sean Abbott, with the all-rounder's workload being managed. He had suffered cramps during his heroic knock in the first ODI. For New Zealand, Tim Southee has replaced Lockie Ferguson. New Zealand have won their last five ODI series, including a recent 2-1 triumph in the West Indies, and must win today to keep that streak alive. Australia had won the first ODI, which was a low-scoring thriller. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand, straight from Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns
Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI Live
Slight halt! it seems like Steven Smith wants a change of bat.
No run.
No run.
FOUR! Smith with a classy shot this time! Henry bowls an overpitched delivery on off. Smith shows the full face of his blade and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
Nice timing by Marnus Labuschagne! A very full delivery on middle. Marnus Labuschagne drives it past the bowler and comes back for three runs as the fielder at mid on cuts it off.
Marnus Labuschagne strides out to the middle and Australia will now need a partnership to build their innings.
OUT! TAKEN! Matt Henry strikes again and this time it is a big wicket of David Warner! Both the openers are back in the hut now and Australia are in a spot of bother here. Henry bowls it on a fullish length, around off. Warner tries to clear the mid off fielder as he did in the last over with a lofted drive. However, he gets no timing on this one and ends up hitting it straight to Kane Williamson at mid off. He takes it easily and this is just the start New Zealand wanted.
Another dot ball to end the over! On a length, on off. Smith blocks it from his crease.
Bowls it full and on the pads. Smith clips it to square leg this time.
Back of a length, on off. Smith blocks it from his crease.
Squares him up this time! A good-length delivery, around off. It goes away from the batter and Warner gets a thick outside edge to third man as he tries to defend it. Single taken.
FOUR! Warner is off the mark with a boundary! A fullish delivery on off. Warner lifts it over mid off for a boundary. Typical David Warner shot!
A fullish delivery, around off. Smith defends it off the front foott towards point for a single.
Another solid block from Warner! He is in no hurry here. Eight balls and yet to get off the mark. On a length, on off. Warner is right behind it and defends it.
On a length, on off. Warner blocks it solidly off the back foot.
Serves it on a length and around off. Smith dabs it towards backward point for a single.
On a good length and outside off. Smith leaves it alone.
Steven Smith is the new batter out in the middle at number 3.
OUT! CAUGHT! Aaron Finch departs early yet again and the poor run of form of the Australian skipper continues. He tried to be aggressive here but it is a poor shot in the end and he departs without scoring a run. On a length and around off. Finch looks to go over the top and throws his bat towards the ball without using his feet. The ball goes off the bottom of his blade towards left of mid off and Kane Williamson takes an easy catch. Pressure building on the Australian skipper!
It is just short of good length and on off. Finch defends it from his crease.