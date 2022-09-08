AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand made early inroads in the second ODI against Australia as Matt Henry removed openers Aaron Finch and David Warner. While Australia skipper Finch fell for a duck in the second over, Warner was out for 5. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl as they look to level the series. Australia replaced one of their heroes from the last match, Cameron Green, with pacer Sean Abbott, with the all-rounder's workload being managed. He had suffered cramps during his heroic knock in the first ODI. For New Zealand, Tim Southee has replaced Lockie Ferguson. New Zealand have won their last five ODI series, including a recent 2-1 triumph in the West Indies, and must win today to keep that streak alive. Australia had won the first ODI, which was a low-scoring thriller. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand, straight from Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult