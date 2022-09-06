Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Score: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Australia had last won the series against Zimbabwe 2-1, but it is important to remember that the side suffered a seven-wicket loss in the third and final ODI. On the other hand, New Zealand are coming off a successful tour of the West Indies where they won both ODI and T20I series. It would be interesting to see what team combination both teams go in with. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Superb from Starc here! Giving nothing away so far! This is on middle. Blocked out.
Leg bye! Too straight this time on the pads. Conway misses his flick and it rolls away to square leg off the pads for a leg bye.
Full ball, outside off and swinging away from the left-hander. It is left alone.
Full ball, way outside off and swinging more away. Guptill lets it go. Josh Hazlewood seems unhappy with himself.
Now comes back in around off, on a length. Guptill hangs on the back foot to defend. Tight from Josh Hazlewood!
This one swings away but it is way outside off. Left alone.
A bit of width and Guptill tries to hit it away! This is outside off. Guptill punches off the back foot but finds Marnus Labuschagne at the cover-point region.
Josh hits the deck hard and serves it around middle, Guptill tucks it to mid-wicket.
On the pads, it is flicked behind square leg for a single.
A maiden! Goes a touch short, around off. Guptill keeps it out.
Outside off. Guptill gets on his toes as he knocks it to point.
Starc goes full now, on off, it's pushed to mid off.
Sharp inswinger this time! On a length and around leg. Guptill tries to play it on the leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
Length ball on top of off. Guptill goes back and defends it to point.
This is full and outside off, nipping back in. Guptill has his stumps covered as he leaves it alone.
Another dot ball! Conway is happy to let this go as the ball is way outside off. Just one extra from Josh Hazlewood's first over.
On middle on a length, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
Hazlewood serves a length ball now, going away with the angle. Conway has nothing to do with it as he shoulders his arms.
Goes full now, around off. Conway prods and pushes it back to Josh.
Short of a length, outside off. Conway shoulders arms to it.