Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Australia had last won the series against Zimbabwe 2-1, but it is important to remember that the side suffered a seven-wicket loss in the third and final ODI. On the other hand, New Zealand are coming off a successful tour of the West Indies where they won both ODI and T20I series. It would be interesting to see what team combination both teams go in with. (LIVE SCORECARD)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Here are the Live Updates from the 1st ODI between Australia and New Zealand, straight from Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns