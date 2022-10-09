Australia and England are in the last leg of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Both teams would be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Sunday in Perth. England have Ben Stokes back in their ranks and skipper Jos Buttler has already said that the left-handed batter would be utilised in the top four. Buttler, who did not feature in T20I series against Pakistan, is also fit and raring to go for the series against Australia. On the other hand, hosts Australia have rested Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the first T20I so it is fair to say that England enter the contest as the clear favourites.

When will the 1st T20I between Australia and England be played?

The first T20I between Australia and England will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will the 1st T20I between Australia and England be played?

The first T20I between Australia and England will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the 1st T20I between Australia and England start?

The first T20I between Australia and England will begin at 1:10 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between Australia and England?

The 1st T20I between Australia and England will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the 1st T20I between Australia and England be available for streaming?

The 1st T20I between Australia and England will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

