Australia vs England, 1st T20I Live Updates: England Off To Flying Start, Alex Hales And Jos Buttler On Top
Australia vs England, 1st T20I Live: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first against England
Australia vs England, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have provided a flying start to England after the visitors were asked to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch in the first T20I of the three-match series. Jos Buttler marks his return to the England team after missing the entire 7-match series against Pakistan. Australia and England are in the last leg of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup and these two sides would face one another in a three-match T20I series, beginning Sunday in Perth. England have Ben Stokes back in their ranks and skipper Jos Buttler who did not feature in T20I series against Pakistan, is also fit and raring to go for the series against Australia. On the other hand, hosts Australia have rested Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the first T20I so it is fair to say that England enter the contest as the clear favourites. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Slower ball, around middle and leg, a length ball. Jos Buttler flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. England are 58 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay!
A low full toss, around middle. Alex Hales clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
PUT DOWN! A terrific effort though from Mitchell Marsh! Pace off this time, outside off, a length ball. Jos Buttler shuffles across again and goes for the scoop. But the ball goes off the top edge towards short third man. Mitchell Marsh runs to his right, dives, sticks his right hand out, he gets to the ball but fails to t grab it. A single taken!
Shorter ball, around middle. Alex Hales pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
On a length, around middle. Alex Hales blocks it out.
FOUR! In the gap again! Outside off, a length ball. Alex Hales stays in his crease and just guides it in the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
A fuller ball, around middle. Jos Buttler pushes it towards the fielder at mid on.
SIX! AND AGAIN! This time it goes all the way! Kane Richardson drops it short again, around off. Jos Buttler shuffles across and scoops it again well over the short fine leg for a biggie. 50 up for England!
FOUR! Oh, that's classical Jos Buttler! A fuller ball, around off. Jos Buttler shuffles across and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
Tailing back in, on a length, around middle. Jos Buttler taps it towards mid-wicket with a closed-face bat. No run there!
Angling in now, a length ball, around middle and leg. Alex Hales clips it towards square leg for a single.
FOUR! Up and just over! Shorter ball, down leg. Alex Hales makes room and cuts it just over the leaping fielder at point. The ball races away towards the boundary ropes for a four. Nicely done!
Swing and a miss! Pace on this time, fuller ball, outside off. Jos Buttler looks to go downtown but he fails to get any bat on it. Good over for Australia.
Back of a length, around middle and off. Alex Hales heaves this one towards the man at deep mid-wicket. The ball falls short of him though. Another single is taken.
Nathan Ellis takes the pace off this one, he serves it at around 118 clicks, shorter one, outside off. Jos Buttler miscues his pull towards square leg. Only a single.
On a length again, darting this around the thigh pad. Alex Hales works it away towards square leg and rotates the strike.
On a length, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler flicks it towards square leg for a single.