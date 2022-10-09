Australia vs England, 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have provided a flying start to England after the visitors were asked to bat first by Australia captain Aaron Finch in the first T20I of the three-match series. Jos Buttler marks his return to the England team after missing the entire 7-match series against Pakistan. Australia and England are in the last leg of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup and these two sides would face one another in a three-match T20I series, beginning Sunday in Perth. England have Ben Stokes back in their ranks and skipper Jos Buttler who did not feature in T20I series against Pakistan, is also fit and raring to go for the series against Australia. On the other hand, hosts Australia have rested Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the first T20I so it is fair to say that England enter the contest as the clear favourites. (LIVE SCORECARD)

