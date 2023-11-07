CWC 2023 Live: Middle order a worry for in-form Australia!

Five-time champions Australia are in a way, a bit far from their best even though they come into Tuesday's contest riding high on confidence of five consecutive wins, given that their middle-order is yet to come to the party. Steve Smith (one) and Marnus Labuschagne (two) are no ODI behemoths but a combined total of three fifties in seven matches each between numbers 3 and 4 would give any team a huge concern. But given how the duo batted in Ahmedabad on a pitch that was gripping and turning in Ahmedabad, both Smith and Labuschagne will hope for stronger returns against Afghanistan.