Australia vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Opt To Bat Against Australia, Steve Smith Misses Out
AUS vs AFG Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Australia
AUS vs AFG Live Score Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia take on Afghanistan in crucial game© AFP
Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith missed out with a vertigo and was replaced by Mitchell Marsh, while Glenn Maxwell returned to the playing eleven in place of Cameron Green. On the other hand, Afghanistan made one change, bringing in seamer Naveen-ul-Haq for Fazalhaq Farooqi. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Updates of Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan:
- 13:40 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: Here are the Playing XIs -Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-HaqAustralia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- 13:34 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: Afghanistan opt to bat!Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia.
- 13:27 (IST)Australia vs Afghanistan Live: Rashid Khan in focus!With Rashid Khan (7 wickets) opting to have an extended batting session on Sunday, there were clear indications which part of his game the star player wanted to work on more as his 56 in seven matches have not done justice to his abilities.
- 13:25 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: A test in ODI for Afghanistan batters!The consistency displayed with the bat by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (282 runs), Rahmat Shah (264) Azmatullah Omarzai (234), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (234) and Ibrahim Zadran (232) has delivered three consecutive wins while chasing for Afghanistan, but playing against Australia will be a different ball game.
- 13:17 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: Fearless Afghanistan have their task cut out!For Afghanistan, who have lost all three ODIs to Australia including two in World Cups, it will be imperative to keep building on the success they have garnered in this edition. With four wins in the last five matches, the Afghans have kept the semifinal dream alive but getting past Australia will be a humongous challenge, knowing that they are also required to improve the Net Run Rate in their respective last two league games.
- 13:13 (IST)CWC 2023 Live: A look at points table -
- 13:10 (IST)Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Warner in good form!At the top, David Warner (428 runs in 7 matches at 61.14, 2x100s, 1x50s) has done the heavylifting while Travis Head's strong beginning to the World Cup (120 runs in two matches) gives Australia the hope of a fiery start. With Mitchell Marsh returning, Australia must also be able to address the issue of Cameron Green's ordinary run with the bat among the team's designated all-rounders.
- 13:03 (IST)CWC 2023 Live: Middle order a worry for in-form Australia!Five-time champions Australia are in a way, a bit far from their best even though they come into Tuesday's contest riding high on confidence of five consecutive wins, given that their middle-order is yet to come to the party. Steve Smith (one) and Marnus Labuschagne (two) are no ODI behemoths but a combined total of three fifties in seven matches each between numbers 3 and 4 would give any team a huge concern. But given how the duo batted in Ahmedabad on a pitch that was gripping and turning in Ahmedabad, both Smith and Labuschagne will hope for stronger returns against Afghanistan.
- 12:57 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: Australia one win away from semis!Australia need only one win from their remaining two contests - against Afghanistan and Bangladesh - to become the third semifinalists and more importantly stay clear from the pack that is about to engage in a dogfight in the middle of the points table for the final spot.
- 12:45 (IST)Australia vs Afghanistan Live: A tight battle on the cards!The battle promises to be an enticing watch given Afghanistan's battery of spinners and resolute batting itching to deliver a strong show against Australia, for whom leg-spinner Adam Zampa's 19 wickets in seven matches are the most for any bowler in this World Cup. Overall, Zampa is second on the list of leading wicket-takers in Cricket World Cup 2023.
- 12:36 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: Only two spots vacant in semis!Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the Cricket World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified. With no other team directly threatening Australia's progression into the semifinals, Pat Cummins' men would like to finish the job at the first given opportunity at the Wankhede Stadium - a venue that has been a paradise for batting but also supports the bowlers adequately if they are good enough to exploit the conditions.
- 12:29 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: Australia seek more polishing!Australia aim to banish their middle-order issues when they take on Afghanistan a crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 match today. A win will ensure the Pat Cummins-led side of a semi-final spot while a loss might spoil their party later in the tournament.
- 12:16 (IST)AUS vs AFG Live: A look at squads of both the sides -Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
- 12:06 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of Australia vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Stay connected for the live score and other updates related to the game.
