Australia star Hilton Cartwright set a perfect example of balance between personal and professional life. He was playing for Western Australia during a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania when he performed the act. At Tea on Monday -- the second day of the game, Cartwright was unbeaten on 52 but he decided to leave the match mid-way to be with his wife who was about to deliver their second child. Cartwright, who has played two Tests and as many ODIs for Australia, not only became the support of his wife on the special day but also resumed his innings on the very next day, playing a crucial role in his team's victory. He scored another 13 runs before getting dismissed.

Cartwright and his wife were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday and the batter was allowed to resume his innings after Western Australia lost a wicket later in the day.

Cartwright informed that he made himself available for the game as his wife was only "37 weeks pregnant". He added that some complications led her wife to be induced.

"My wife Tameka was only just 37 weeks pregnant so this match against Tassie was never meant to effected by the birth of our second child which is why I chose to play," Cartwright told cricket.com.au.

"She experienced some complications over the weekend which led to a call from the obstetrician yesterday once I had already got to the ground. She recommended that the best course of action for the safety of mum and baby was to be induced that afternoon.

"Tasmania was made aware of this situation during the innings break.

"Between myself, the coaches and Sam (Whiteman, WA's captain), we had a plan in place surrounding the time I needed to leave the ground at the tea break in the hope of returning to the crease at a later point in the innings."

Talking about the match, Western Australia registered a 6-wicket win over Tasmania on Wednesday, the fourth day of the match.