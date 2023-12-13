Australia will square off against Pakistan in the opening match of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2023-24 on December 14, 2023 at the Perth Stadium. The fixture is scheduled to commence at 7:50 AM IST. The reigning WTC champions are coming on the back of a 4-1 T20I series loss against India. However, the Test regulars are back in the fray and will be led by Pat Cummins. On the other hand, this will be Pakistan's first assignment following a group-stage exit from the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan cricket team played a practice match against the Prime Minister's XI ahead of the three-match Test series. Shan Masood, who replaced Babar Azam as the test captain, slammed a double century to enjoy a good outing in the warm-up game.

The upcoming Test series will be a part of the WTC 2023-25 cycle and hence, both teams will look to begin the series on a positive note.

Pitch report

The wicket at the Perth Stadium, Perth, will benefit the bowlers. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 447.

Padding up first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting first winning 100% of its contests.

Pace or spin?

The seamers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 75% of the total wickets that have fallen here. Based on the previous matches at the Perth Stadium, the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather report

The temperature at the Perth Stadium is predicted to be 26.62 degree C accompanied by 38% humidity.

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Travis Head: The swashbuckling batter from Australia can provide a strong start to the hosts with his mature approach. The southpaw has scored 2,904 runs in 42 Tests, including six centuries and 16 fifties.

Nathan Lyon: The Aussie veteran has ample experience to deceive and get the better of the opposition batters. Lyon has bagged 496 wickets in 122 Test matches.

Shan Masood: The Pakistani skipper smashed an unbeaten 201 in the warm-up game and can be tipped to continue his fine run of form. In 30 Tests, the 34-year-old has amassed 1,597 runs.

Shaheen Afridi: Pakistan's lead pacer will look to make the most of the conditions on offer and give his team some crucial breakthroughs. The left-arm fast bowler has scalped 105 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 25.58.

AUS vs PAK Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-Keepers:Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc

Captain:Travis Head

Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Tests

Australia and Pakistan have competed against each other on 69 occasions in Tests. While the Aussies have won 34 encounters, their rivals have emerged victorious in just 15 instances. 20 matches have concluded in a draw.

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test prediction

Courtesy of their superior head-to-head record in Tests, the Pat Cummins-led Australian team is expected to emerge victorious in the series curtain raiser.