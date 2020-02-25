 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report

Updated: 25 February 2020 16:40 IST

The matches will be played to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
Virat Kohli's participation in the T20I series is subject to clearance. © AFP

It could be Virat Kohli versus Faf du Plessis in the Asia XI-World XI two-match T20 series that has been organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on March 18 and 21 -- subject to the India skipper confirming his availability. The matches will be played to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The BCB is awaiting a confirmation from Kohli as well as KL Rahul for the March 18 game as India are set to play South Africa on the same day in the final ODI of a three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IANS had earlier reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had sent the names of Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav to the BCB for the two matches. And they all feature in the Asia XI team as per ESPNcricinfo with the addition of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Rahul.

As expected, no Pakistan player has been picked in the Asia XI squad. BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George had earlier told IANS that there would be no Pakistan players invited for the match.

"What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other," he had said.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board had clarified that it wasn't about the BCB picking BCCI over PCB and it was a case of the Pakistan players being unavailable as they would be busy playing in the Pakistan Super League.

"The T20Is between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled from March 16-20, while the PSL 2020 is likely to end on March 22. Since dates of both the series couldn't be changed, we offered our regrets to the BCB, both verbally and in writing, which they understood and accepted," a PCB spokesperson said.

"It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers."

Squads:

Asia XI: Virat Kohli*, KL Rahul*, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mujeeb ur Rehman

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan. (Coach: Tom Moody)

Note: (*) For one game; Kohli's selection subject to confirmation.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Asia XI will lock horns with World XI in a two-match T20I series
  • The T20 matches will be played on March 18 and 21
  • The BCB is awaiting a confirmation from Kohli as well as KL Rahul
Related Articles
"Havent Seen India Dismantled Like They Were": Ex-New Zealand Cricketer After 1st Test
"Haven't Seen India Dismantled Like They Were": Ex-New Zealand Cricketer After 1st Test
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
Kevin Pietersens Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkars Name
Kevin Pietersen's Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's Name
NZ vs IND: Emphatic Test Win Over India Hailed As One Of The Best In New Zealands History
NZ vs IND: Emphatic Test Win Over India Hailed As One Of The Best In New Zealand's History
ICC Trolls Donald Trump For Calling Sachin Tendulkar "Soo-chin"
ICC Trolls Donald Trump For Calling Sachin Tendulkar "Soo-chin"
Advertisement

Advertisement

WW Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 24 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.