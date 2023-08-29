The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 will kick-start from Wednesday with co-hosts Pakistan squaring off against Nepal in Multan. Before the match, an opening ceremony will be held in the Multan to mark the beginning of the continental event. Won by Sri Lanka a year ago over the T20 format, this year the Asia Cup reverts to 50 overs. It is also a final chance for Asia's cricketing giants to size each other up before October's World Cup in India. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four with the leading two in the standings contesting the final in Colombo on September 17.

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 30.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

Advertisement

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will start before the first match, which will begin at 3 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)