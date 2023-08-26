The Indian cricket team is currently gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 with a practice camp in Alur, Karnataka and the team management decided to pair up the batters for match simulation. The selectors have gone with a number of specialist batters for the competition and questions still remain over how the batting line-up can look like when India take on Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2. According to Cricbuzz, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were the first batters to face the bowlers before the pair of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took the crease. After the duo, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease and faced the bowling from their teammates.

The pairing of Shreyas with Kohli is extremely interesting as the debate over the No. 4 position has been grabbing headlines ahead of the Asia Cup. Both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been touted as potential No. 4 batters but Rahul can come down at No. 5 as the wicket-keeper batter of the side.

However, the complete scenario can turn on its head if the team management decides to open the batting with Rohit and Ishan Kishan. In that case, Gill will bat at No. 3 with Kohli potentially coming after him. The No. 5 position can then become a toss up between Iyer, Rahul and even Suryakumar.

Sanju Samson was included in the India squad as back-up for Rahul as chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that he is currently carrying a slight niggle.