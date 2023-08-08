Last month, after much wait, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule was finally announced by Jay Shah, BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head. The timings of the matches were announced on Tuesday. This time the tournament is being played in a hybrid model, after Shah declared last year that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the event. The tournament will begin with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan, on August 30. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. India will face Nepal in the other group stage match on September 4 at the same venue.

The matches will start 3pm IST on all days.

"IT'S TIME to watch the Asian Giants unite in the #AsiaCup2023!



Set your

Mark your

Prepare yourself for top-notch cricket!



Tune-in to #INDvPAK in #AsiaCupOnstar

September 2, 3:00 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket" pic.twitter.com/w70o0iEKeN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 7, 2023

Pakistan will host three group stage matches and one Super Four stage match. The rest of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka. The final will take place in Colombo on September 17.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. In the Super Four stage, all teams will play each other once. The top two sides from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

There is a chance that India will face Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup, considering results go that way. For that to happen, India and Pakistan will first have to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Then if they finish on top of that stage, they will again face each other in the final.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will take part in the continental event.