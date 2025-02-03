India's marquee pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah continues to stand under the clouds of uncertainty over his ICC Champions Trophy participation. Bumrah had sustained an injury in the 5th and final Test against Australia in Sydney and has since not played a single game for the national team. He isn't expected to feature in the upcoming ODI assignment against England too, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team looks to buy time to have him ready for the Champions Trophy.

Other veteran stars in India's ODI team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, etc. have all played domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy since returning from Australia and will be ready to test themselves against England in the upcoming bilateral assignment. Even Mohammed Shami is back in the team for the high-profile series. But, there continue to remain doubts over Bumrah's situation.

As per a report in the Times of India, Bumrah has reached Bengaluru to have fresh scans on his back injury that saw him even miss a part of the Sydney Test. Based on the scans, the BCCI medical team is expected to submit a report to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. Then, a call would be taken over Bumrah's return to competitive cricket.

Ahead of the start of the England series, Agarkar had said that Bumrah is definitely out of the first two ODIs against England. But, depending upon his recovery, he could come back in the side ahead of the final match of the series.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team. We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out, from the physio itself," Agarkar had said.