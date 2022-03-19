The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday announced that the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be held later this year between August 27 and September 11. The tournament will be played in T20 format while the qualifiers for the same will begin from August 20. "The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards," the ACC said in an official statement.

The Asia Cup is held every two years but the 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the inception of the tournament in 1984, India remain the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, winning seven of the 14 editions so far, including the last two editions (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016 and 2018).

During the last edition of the tournament, the Rohit-Sharma led Team India defeated Bangladesh in the final in Dubai.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be only the second occasion when the tournament will be played in the T20 format.

The 2016 edition was also played in the T20 format, with India beating Bangladesh in the final in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the Indian players are currently gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2022 starts Saturday, March 26, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of the tournament.

