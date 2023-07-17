Back in the side after a year, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi enjoyed a dream return to Test cricket on Sunday. On Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Shaheen scalped three important wicket to breach the mark of 100 wickets in Test cricket. Shaheen, who has been out of action due to a knee injury, dismissed Dilshan Madushka to achieve the milestone. Madushka was beaten by the extra pace and bounce, edging straight to Sarfaraz Ahmed behind the stumps.

Shaheen dished out his trademark gesture to celebrate the milestone.

Taking to Twitter, former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram congratulated Shaheen for his milestone.

"Congratulations @iShaheenAfridi on your 100 test wickets, just one of the many milestones to come...Keep going strong!," Akram tweeted.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka fought back from 54-4 to 226/5.

De Silva and Mathews put on a partnership of 131 before Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed broke the stand and umpires called tea in Galle.

Shaheen claimed three wickets to rattle the hosts on a rain-hit opening day's play.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick playing his 26th Test, had injured his knee at the same venue a year ago.

Rain soon arrived in Galle to interrupt play after tea with Sri Lanka on 226/5. De Silva was unbeaten on 89 while Sadeera Samarawickrama was on 25.