The Indian cricket squad for the Ireland Tour had to welcome additions - one was Jasprit Bumrah and the other one was Prasidh Krishna. Both were battling injuries. Krishna feels that injuries are a part of the fast bowler's journey as BCCI announced that he will return soon to on-field action for the Indian team after the spine injury in August last. Krishna who was one of the contenders for India's continent for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup went straight down the pecking order after suffering consecutive injuries.

The 27-year-old's career at the International level has been plagued by consecutive injuries since August 2022. Krishna has not played competitive cricket since India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe in last August when a lumbar spine injury ruled him out of the game.

Pace bowlers are more prone to injuries than any other cricketer, England's Mark Wood is another example who has missed a lot of on-field action due to lack of fitness and recurring injuries.

Krishna feels that when a player decides to become a fast bowler, injuries automatically become a part of their journey.

"I'm not someone who gets excited or nervous about anything. I take it in a balanced way. As fast bowlers, you sign up for injuries, you sign up for hard-working days, you sign up for long days… all that is a part of our game. I mean, it's not easy when everybody is playing a lot of cricket. There's so much happening and you're sitting at home not really being available for selection, but I was optimistic," Krishna told ESPNcricinfo.

Krishna further went on to explain his mindset during the recovery phase and how it changed over the period of time.

"I was a little restless, of course, in the initial phase before the surgery, as to why it was taking so long, especially since I'd started bowling. There were days when I felt great and like 'Oh, I'm ready to play', but then after two more sessions I'd realise I need a lot more of these and at the same intensity for the body to condition itself. If I have to look to play at the highest level, the intensity is going to be high. Once the surgery was done, I was prepared that it's going to take time. I changed the way I looked at things. I took it one day at a time. I was enjoying my training, I had a good time with my family. Great things happened. I was very optimistic and positive," Krishna added.

Krishna was selected for India A's white-ball series against New Zealand A in September, 2022. But he suffered an injury after being named for the series. On further examination of the injury, it surfaced that the bowler had a stress fracture.

Due to stress fracture he ended up missing the Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, which further dented his hopes of securing a seat in the upcoming ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023.

India is yet to name their squad for the upcoming World Cup which is slated to begin from October 5 in the country.

With ANI inputs