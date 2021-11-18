Ben Wheeler was in brilliant form during Central Stags' recent win against Wellington in the ongoing Plunket Shield, pulling off an extraordinary run out dismissal to send Nick Greenwood back to the pavilion. Aiming to stage a turnaround after seeing their first innings score of 238 overtaken by Central Stags' 358, Wellington had a poor start and lost opener Jakob Bhula for a golden duck. Meanwhile, his opening partner Luke Georgeson could only add 28 runs to the scoreboard. The icing on the cake came in the 23rd over, when Wheeler bowled a full delivery on the middle stump line and Greenwood defended it back to him.

Such was the style on the shot that the batter took a few seconds to stay in the pose. But the pacer was having none of it. Seeing Greenwood out of the crease, a cheeky Wheeler aimed at the stumps and connected successfully.

The leg umpire didn't even have to think twice and the batter was immediately sent packing back to the dressing room.

The highlight was shared by Blackcaps on social media and it was captioned as, "As a bowler, you dream of pulling this off... Ben Wheeler just did it!"

Here is the video:

— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 17, 2021

Greenwood departed after playing a knock of 26 runs off 63 deliveries. Wellington ended up posting 250 runs and setting a target of 131 runs, which Central Stags crossed in 44.1 overs.