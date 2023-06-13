India pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed his maiden wicket of County cricket by removing Ben Foakes with a perfect inswinger. Making his debut for English county team Kent against Surrey, the left-arm pacer went over the wicket and bowled a good length delivery to Foakes. The ball swung into the right-handed batter and caught him plumb in front of the stumps. Arshdeep ended the Surrey innings with figures of 2 for 43 in the 14.2 overs he bowled. He bowled four maidens.

Watch Arshdeep's maiden wicket in County cricket here:

Arshdeep Singh has his first #LVCountyChamp wicket!



The @KentCricket bowler gets one to nip back and dismisses Ben Foakes

A left-arm swing bowler who plays his domestic cricket for Punjab, the 24-year-old burst onto the scene in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), before making his T20I debut in England last Summer.

Arshdeep has played three ODIs, in which he has not taken a wicket. In 26 T20Is, he has taken 41 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.39. His best bowling figures in the format is 4/37.

He has also played seven first-class cricket matches, in which he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy rate of 2.92, with best bowling figures of 5/33.

Arshdeep had revealed that his Team India coach Rahul Dravid inspired him to join the club Kent.

"Feeling happy and excited to be here, to be a part of such a great franchise. It is a great county with a rich history as I have been told by people back home. It feels like home. It is just colder than home," said Arshdeep in a video posted by the club ahead of the match.

"Why Kent? A lot of this goes to Rahul Dravid, he told me about the history of this club and that he represented this club as well. I want to play because of that as well, he has inspired a lot of youngsters back home. This inspired me join Kent as well," added the young pacer.

